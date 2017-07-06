Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

No Comments Print This Post

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market was busy last Saturday at the start of the 4th of July weekend.

Paid parking is to start July 6, so remember that we will validate 2 hours free parking for both Sat. & Wed. markets. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly ($30) pass at the Marina office for $15 for the rest of this year.

Did you check out our new video at the top, spectacular! It is from Tad Doviak of Green Hippo Drones. If you are interested in creating one for you, email him [email protected].

WIC is a nutrition program that helps pregnant women, new mothers, and young children eat well, learn about nutrition and stay healthy. WIC is the “Federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.” Check out their booth this coming Saturday where you can get information and sign up for this program.

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person. This program is good for all market days (Sat & Wed).

You will fall in love with our New Market Vendor “The Tamale Guy’s” handmade Tamales. They are a mobile pop up that sells delicious gourmet tamales inspired by family recipes, and made with a lot of love. Owner Juan Garcia’s tamales are handmade every time, as well as all his salsas, masa, escabeche, and hand cut cabbage repollo. You can buy them singularly or order them by the dozen to enjoy at home. Their tamales are all gluten free, dairy free, and their veggie tamales are completely vegan. They vacuum seal them and package them for you for maximum freshness, and they are handmade by them the night before, or day of!

Music – Note-Ables

Food Tucks – Charlie’s Buns N Stuff, Jemil’s, Nibbles

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park has a booth every Saturday to promote their Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival. The festival this year is on August 26th at the Beach Park. At their booth you can buy your discount tickets in advance ($35, $40 at the event). Also get your raffle tickets for $5 for the grand prize, a Mariners luxury box suite at Safeco Field in early September. The package includes 23 tickets, $800 for catered food, 6 VIP parking passes and allows access to the Terrace Club lounges. There is a runner up prize of two season passes to Centerstage Theatre. Last but not the least; you can enter to win $100 by texting the word Rotary to 555888. You will receive a text with a link to your entry form. Fill out the entry form and you are automatically entered to win. Text and data rates may apply. The proceeds benefit the Highline Music 4 Life program which puts instruments in the hands of kids who otherwise might not be able to have them.

Don’t forget the Des Moines Area Food Bank “Picnic in the Park” free summer lunch program for all school age kids. Look for them in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they will serve free snacks from 10 to 11:30am and lunch from 11:30 to 1pm. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate. They will be there every Saturday until school starts. Don’t forget in July & August the Sunset Market free summer dinner program will be there serving snacks from 3:45 to 4:30pm and dinner from 4:30 to 6:30pm. If you would like to volunteer to help with this program, contact the Food Bank 206-878-2660.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: July 15,29; August 12,26; September 9,23.

Be sure to get your application for the upcoming Clutter to Cash sale for July 22nd. You can sell all that odd ball stuff you have been moving from one side of your garage to the other. The 20 booth spaces are starting to fill up, so we are encouraging people to sign up early. The space fee is $20 and you must provide your own tables, chairs, etc. You can sign up at the information booth or download the application from our web site. The August 19 date is also available.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors:

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter



