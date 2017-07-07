Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: Stunning 5-BD Craftsman with Views in West Seattle
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House all weekend, including Friday, July 7, Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9:
This week’s featured home is a stunning 5-bedroom 1920 Craftsman in West Seattle with sweeping views!
SWEEPING VIEWS on 3 levels: Sound, Olympics, Territorial.
A stones throw from Alaska Junction, this 1920 Craftsman boasts ORIGINAL crown molding and doors, leaded glass built-ins, original hardwoods; yet, updated for modern living.
NEW roof, appliances, and spacious deck with hot tub and fire table.
5 bed, 3 bath, 2 kitchen = option for large single-family or separate apartment.
Garage, driveway, solarium, fruit trees, and enough grapes to support a home winery make this house one-of-a-kind.
WHEN:
- Friday, July 7: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, July 9: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 4727 45th Ave SW West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,200,000
- MLS Number: 1154509
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year Built: 1920
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,300 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,350 s.f.
Site Features:
- VIEWS!: Mountain, Partial, See Remarks, Sound, Territorial!
- 2nd Kitchen
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Dining Room
- Hot Tub/Spa
- Jetted/Soaking Tub
- Loft
- Security System
- Solarium/Atrium
- High Speed Internet
- Patio
- Shop
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
