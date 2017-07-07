Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: Stunning 5-BD Craftsman with Views in West Seattle

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: Stunning 5-BD Craftsman with Views in West Seattle

No Comments Print This Post

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House all weekend, including Friday, July 7, Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9:

This week’s featured home is a stunning 5-bedroom 1920 Craftsman in West Seattle with sweeping views!

SWEEPING VIEWS on 3 levels: Sound, Olympics, Territorial. A stones throw from Alaska Junction, this 1920 Craftsman boasts ORIGINAL crown molding and doors, leaded glass built-ins, original hardwoods; yet, updated for modern living. NEW roof, appliances, and spacious deck with hot tub and fire table. 5 bed, 3 bath, 2 kitchen = option for large single-family or separate apartment. Garage, driveway, solarium, fruit trees, and enough grapes to support a home winery make this house one-of-a-kind.

WHEN:

Friday, July 7: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 9: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 4727 45th Ave SW West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,200,000

MLS Number: 1154509

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1920

Approximate House SqFt: 3,300 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,350 s.f.

Site Features:

VIEWS!: Mountain, Partial, See Remarks, Sound, Territorial!

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

Hot Tub/Spa

Jetted/Soaking Tub

Loft

Security System

Solarium/Atrium

High Speed Internet

Patio

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



