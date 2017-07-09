Picnic Shelter dedication, BBQ, Kids & Music in the Park Wed. at Beach Park

This Wednesday, July 12 will be a big day in Des Moines, with four big events at Beach Park:

4:30 p.m.: BEACH PARK HISTORIC DISTRICT PICNIC SHELTER DEDICATION

Help the City celebrate the reopening of the 1920s Picnic Shelter & 1945 Restroom on Wednesday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m.: SMOKE ON THE WATER COMMUNITY BBQ

Community BBQ, Beer and Wine Garden, Rot Beer Floats & Music on Wednesday,. July 12 5–7 p.m. Tickets at www.destinationdesmines.com.

5 p.m.: LEGACY FOUNDATIONS’ BIDS FOR KIDS AUCTION

Supports activities and after school programs for low income youth on Wednesday, July 12, 5–8 p.m. No ticket required. www.desmoineslegacy.org

7 p.m.: BEACH PARK SUMMER CONCERTS START!

Great entertainment on the waterfront, starting with a FREE upbeat concert from Cordaviva this Wednesday, July 12, starting at 7 p.m. Beer & Wine Garden on site, donations welcome. www.destinationdesmines.com

Cordaviva is a powerhouse of dance music influenced by the disparate rhythms and styles of the African diaspora. Their upbeat original music is a unique blend of soukous, rumba, Afrobeat, funk, and various Latin styles. Bright horns compliment sublime vocal harmonies (sung in various languages), soulful guitars, and relentlessly driving percussion.

Bring the whole family, your camping chair, a picnic and enjoy a variety of music enjoy the sun and sunset of Puget Sound.

Concert dates are on Wednesdays from 7–8:30 p.m., from July 12th – August 23rd.

For more information, click here.

