Waterland Festival, Parade, Car/Boat Show & more is weekend of July 21–23

The annual Waterland Festival – a full weekend of fun summer events celebrating our Waterland Community – will be held from July 21 – 23.

This event is brought to you by Destination Des Moines as a Seafair Sanctioned Community Event.

Here’s what’s on tap:

July 21 – 23: Kids Carnival at the Field House – Bounce Houses, Obstacle Course, Climbing Wall, 9-hole Mini Golf, and more! Full Day Unlimited pass – $20. Full Day Limited Pass – $15 (doesn’t include the larger apparatuses like the Climbing Wall) … Single Tickets also available. Pony Rides and petting zoo! Rates will be posted at the carnival.

Wooden Boats at the Marina

Wooden Boats at the Marina July 22: Waterland Parade: Kids start at 5:45 p.m. and the Grand Parade immediately follows. Starts at the Landmark and runs along Marine View Drive from South to North, ending at 216th.

Notice of Temporary Road Closure on Saturday, July 22, 2017 – 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marine View Drive South – from S 216th to S 242nd Street Kent Des Moines Road – from 16th Avenue S to Marine View Drive

Notice of Temporary Road Closure on Saturday, July 22, 2017 – 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marine View Drive South – from S 216th to S 242nd Street Kent Des Moines Road – from 16th Avenue S to Marine View Drive

July 23: Wheels & Keels Car, Motorcycle, and Wooden Boat Show – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Live Music, Food Trucks, and Beer/Wine garden. Enjoy the best of our Waterland Community with this full day festival. Dock Street will be closed until after 4 p.m. Marina Parking will be available on the South end of the Marina. Please note this is now paid parking on the marina floor.

REGISTRATION FOR THE PARADE AND CAR SHOW ARE LINKED BELOW:

