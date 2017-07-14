Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Gregory Heights, West Seattle & Normandy Park

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Gregory Heights, West Seattle & Normandy Park

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend, including Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16:

This week’s first home is a lovely 5-bedroom home in the heart of Gregory Heights for $465,000:

Lovely home, in the heart of Gregory Heights, is steps from the Swim Club, blocks to the elementary school, has quick access to Olde Town Burien, freeways, SeaTac Airport, Seattle & more! This 5 bedroom home has a spacious living room w/brick fireplace, formal size dining room & a kitchen w/ample cupboards & counter space plus 3 good-size bedrooms & full bath on the upper level. Downstairs are 2 more bedrooms, rec room w/fireplace, laundry room & garage. Fenced backyard, peach tree & shed. Offers: Seller will review offers on Offer Review Date (may review/accept sooner) – 07/20/2017

WHEN:

Friday, July 14: 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 16: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 16618 19th Ave SW, Burien 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $465,000

MLS Number: 1155081

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1962

Approximate House SqFt: 2,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,300 s.f.

Site Features:

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Fenced-Partially

High Speed Internet

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House – open Saturday & Sunday – is a newly constructed urban single family home in West Seattle:

Welcome Home to West Seattle’s finest collection of Urban Single Family Homes! With the endless amenities lets start with the homes featuring four bedrooms. The ground floor features two bedrooms separated by a full bathroom. As you ascend to your second floor LDK enjoy a full size kitchen with a half bath for your guests! Your top floor features a master suite with a full bath and second bedroom with its own bathroom off the hallway. This is a must see MRP new construction!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 15: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, July 16: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 9405 35th Ave SW Unit A West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,900

MLS Number: 1159291

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.25

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,687 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,342 s.f.

Site Features:

New construction

Ceramic Tile

Hardwood

Wall to Wall Carpet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The final Open House – open Sunday – is a two story, 3-bedroom town home with Lot A Beach Rights in Normandy Park:

Welcome to Normandy Chateau in highly sought-after Normandy Park! This two story town home is nestled next to Marvista Park, Marvista Elementary School, only steps from Normandy Park Towne Center. Living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with eating bar, and great outdoor space with both a front patio and back deck with park like setting. Enjoy the pool during these hot summer days, newly completed community BBQ space, and great clubhouse for large parties. And yes, it comes with LOT A Beach Rights!

WHEN:

Sunday, July 16: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 220 SW 200th St Unit 156 Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $279,950

MLS Number: 1160385

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year Built: 1968

Approximate House SqFt: 1,343 s.f.

Site Features:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Walk-in Closet

Club House

Game/Rec Rm

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

