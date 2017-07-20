Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

The beautiful sunny days just keep coming at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market!

It is so nice to see new fruits and vegetables ripening and on display. We are expecting another record day for the Waterland Festival weekend beginning Friday and running thru Sunday. Also, keep in mind we will validate 2 hours free parking for both Sat. & Wed. markets. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly ($30) pass at the Marina office for $15 for the rest of this year.

Bargain hunters break open your piggy banks, as this coming Saturday is another Clutter 2 Cash event where you can find great values, especially those of you hunting for specialty items of all kinds and almost new first run books. Look for the sale in the horseshoe parking lot in front of the Marina office. There still are a few spaces left. If you feel the urge to raise some extra cash, call this number 206-824-1066 to reserve your space. The cost is $20. The next and last sale of the season will be August 19th.

The Des Moines Police Foundation is holding it’s annual bake sale. This year’s proceeds will go to refund the Steve J. Underwood memorial scholarship through dollars for scholars. The memorial scholarship is at risk for being discontinued due to lack of funding. Please stop by the Foundations booth Saturday and help keep Steve’s legacy alive.

Cory Clark, founder and Head Jerk behind Soda Jerk Soda, started his company to meet a need for a better tasting, environmentally friendly soda, made from the finest ingredients possible. He spent months developing recipes, refining processes, sourcing ingredients, and tasting sodas. The results of all that hard work is the unique, tasty refreshments he offers today. He also strives to create a healthier soda using real fruit, natural ingredients, and real organic cane sugar instead of corn syrup. He also has growlers to go of your favorite soda for your party or for making cocktails at home.

Food Trucks: Athena’s, Chick’n Fix, & NOSH

Music: Bob Spark

Community Groups: WIC, MaST, DMPFD, Friends of the Library and Van 2 go

Visit market sponsor Wesley Homes booth to learn about their not-for-profit organization. They have been home to generations of Northwest families since 1944. Today, they serve residents in Des Moines & Auburn as well as home health clients in King and Pierce counties.

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person. This program is good for all market days (Sat & Wed).

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park has a booth every Saturday to promote the Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival. The festival this year is on August 26th at the Beach Park. At their booth you can buy your discount tickets in advance ($35, $40 at the event). Also get your raffle tickets for $5 for the grand prize, a Mariners luxury box suite at Safeco Field in early September. The package includes 23 tickets, $800 for catered food, 6 VIP parking passes and allows access to the Terrace Club lounges. There is a runner up prize of two season passes to Centerstage Theatre. Last but not the least; you can enter to win $100 by texting the word Rotary to 555888. You will receive a text with a link to your entry form. Fill out the entry form and you are automatically entered to win. Text and data rates may apply. The proceeds benefit the Highline Music 4 Life program which puts instruments in the hands of kids who otherwise might not be able to have them.

Don’t forget the Des Moines Area Food Bank “Picnic in the Park” free summer lunch program for all school age kids. Look for them in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they will serve free snacks from 10 to 11:30am and lunch from 11:30 to 1pm. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate. They will be there every Saturday until school starts. Don’t forget in July & August the Sunset Market free summer dinner program will be serving snacks from 3:45 to 4:30pm and dinner from 4:30 to 6:30pm. If you would like to volunteer to help with this program, contact the Food Bank 206-878-2660.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: July 29; August 12,26; September 9,23.

Be sure to get your application for the upcoming and last Clutter to Cash sale for August 19th. You can sell all that odd ball stuff you have been moving from one side of your garage to the other. The booth spaces are starting to fill up, so we are encouraging people to sign up early. The space fee is $20 and you must provide your own tables, chairs, etc. You can sign up at the information booth or download the application from our web site.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the web site and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors:

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

