Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 6-BD Normandy Park w/Beach Rights; 3-BD University Place

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, on both Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23:

The first home is a lovely 6-bedroom, 2-story home in Normandy Park with Lot A Beach Rights:

Space for the whole family in Normandy Park! Bright, elegant, custom home with 6 bed and 3 bath, sports court, and sauna. Inviting entry and spectacular light with skylights in vaulted ceilings. Deck with forest view. Yard with room for your garden and outdoor play. Formal living and dining room, open kitchen with desk, dining nook, and pantry. Bonus rec rooms downstairs. Three car garage with storage, additional off-street parking. Lot A Beach Rights included. 4K internet available.

WHEN: Saturday, July 22: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 132 SW 208th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $760,000

MLS Number: 1157709

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3.25

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 2,900 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,277 s.f.

Site Features:

Athletic Court

Cable TV

Deck

Fenced-Partially

Gas Available

High Speed Internet

Hot Tub/Spa, Patio

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House – open Sunday, July 23 – is a cute 3-bedroom Rambler in University Place:

This cute University Place 3 BR, 1.75 BA rambler is nestled in a cozy cul-de-sac community thats close to freeway access, excellent schools, Chambers Bay and shopping. The open concept layout features new flooring throughout, skylights, a newer roof and exterior paint. The generous deck allows for a great entertaining space outdoors. A low maintenance yard and fully fenced for furry family members complete this move-in ready home. Don’t miss out this truly turn-key opportunity!

WHEN: Sunday, July 23: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 4704 73rd Av Ct W., University Place, WA 98466 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $265,000

MLS Number: 1157709

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1984

Approximate House SqFt: 1,152 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,471 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Security System

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Deck

Disabled Access

Fenced-Fully

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

