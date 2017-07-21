Fran Woodard will be this weekend’s Waterland Parade Grand Marshal

Destination Des Moines and the Waterland Festival & Parade are proud to announce the 2017 Waterland Grand Marshal – Fran Woodard.

Fran Woodard is a dedicated volunteer and active steward of the Waterland Festival & Parade. Her 33 year commitment to the City of Des Moines goes back to her term as the Executive Director of the Des Moines Chamber of Commerce and Director of the Waterland Festival.

In 2016 Fran was honored by the Seattle SeaFair Commodores in recognition of her service to the Waterland Festival as a SeaFair Sanctioned Community event. Destination Des Moines continues to draw on her experience as our beloved historian of the Waterland Festival.

You can see Fran’s lovely “parade wave” at the Waterland Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. this Saturday, July 22 at the Landmark and runs along Marine View Drive from South to North, ending at 216th.

