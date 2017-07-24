Browse > Home / Education, Headlines, Life, Volunteer / Boy Scout Troop #307 seeking Volunteers to help with Barnes Creek project

Boy Scout Troop #307 seeking Volunteers to help with Barnes Creek project


Boy Scout Troop #307 is working with the City of Des Moines to extend a hiking path, through Barnes Creek wilderness area between 216th and 220th.

“We are currently working on stage 4 of this project,” Avery Welch told The Waterland Blog.

Each stage has been lead by a different Scout for their Eagle project, and Volunteers are needed

“If you wish to help we would be glad to have you,” Avery added.

The project is located on S. 2 20th Street between 15th and 16th, and volunteers are needed on July 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, email Avery at [email protected].

