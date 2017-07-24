Des Moines Theater holding Open House on Saturday, Aug. 26

The Des Moines Theater – bought and soon to be renovated by Artist/Developer Dan Spalding – will be holding an Open House on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Spalding told us in 2015 that he is planning on turning the historic building into “a mixed use complex consisting of retail and residential space with other possibilities for the theater space,” which you can see evidence of in design renderings below:

He bought the building – built in 1947 and containing 10,572 square feet of space – for $430,000, and construction is set to begin this Fall.

According to the Des Moines Historical Society:

The Des Moines Cinema building was opened in March 1947 by Delbert and Wally Osterhoudt to house a 400 seat cinema, retail stores, and office spaces. Wally Osterhoudt served on the Des Moines City Council and was mayor from 1964-69. On the second floor Dr. Frank Underhill and Dr. Youker had offices. The building also housed Dee’s Mart, and the Des Moines Drugstore for awhile in the Northeast corner. The cinema over the years has changed hands and had been closed entirely. In 1973 the Theater was sold and changed from running family oriented films to showing “adult” movies. Local groups picketed the theater in the 1970s, and in the 1980s the city even took legal action. In the 1990s the theater reopened under new management and reverted to showing family oriented films…

Read our previous coverage of Spalding and his new project here.

The Des Moines Theater is located at 22325 Marine View Drive:

