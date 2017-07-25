Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs / JOBS: Burien Grocery Outlet looking to hire Cashier & Merchandisers
Sponsored Post

JOBS: Burien Grocery Outlet looking to hire Cashier & Merchandisers


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Burien Grocery Outlet is looking to hire for two positions:

CASHIER

Burien Grocery Outlet is hiring for entry level Cashier positions. Cashiers must interact positively with customers and ensure a pleasant experience for all. Excellent verbal skills are a must for this position.

Duties include:

  • Accurately scanning goods and collecting payment
  • Issue receipts, refunds, change, redeem coupons and EBT sales
  • Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
  • Greet customers when entering and leaving
  • Make sales referrals, cross sell products and introduce new ones
  • Maintain clean checkout areas and assist in other areas
  • Maintain transaction records
  • Assist in carry outs and cart runs
  • Pleasantly interact with customers to ensure satisfaction

Requirements

  • Must be 18 or over
  • Basic knowledge of electronic equipment (cash register, scanners, money counters)
  • Strong communications and time management skills
  • Ability to work well with a team
  • Customer satisfaction oriented
  • Attention to detail and mathematical skills
  • Sales skills
  • High school diploma/GED
  • Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays

MERCHANDISERS

Burien Grocery Outlet is now hiring at entry level positions for merchandisers.  We are looking for hard working individuals who can perform multiple tasks while being friendly, helpful and courteous to our large customer base.

Duties include:

  • Stocking shelves
  • Receiving and verifying deliveries
  • Lifting up to 50 pounds
  • General janitorial work
  • Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction
  • Assist in carry outs and cart runs, as well as bagging for customers
  • Follow company standards
  • Protect and maintain inventory control

Requirements:

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Professional demeanor and appearance
  • Reliability
  • Ability to work well on a team
  • Must be able to work, nights, weekends and holidays
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • High school diploma/GED preferred

If interested, please send your resume to [email protected]

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 3:01 pm 
Filed under Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!