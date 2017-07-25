JOBS: Burien Grocery Outlet looking to hire Cashier & Merchandisers
Burien Grocery Outlet is looking to hire for two positions:
CASHIER
Burien Grocery Outlet is hiring for entry level Cashier positions. Cashiers must interact positively with customers and ensure a pleasant experience for all. Excellent verbal skills are a must for this position.
Duties include:
- Accurately scanning goods and collecting payment
- Issue receipts, refunds, change, redeem coupons and EBT sales
- Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
- Greet customers when entering and leaving
- Make sales referrals, cross sell products and introduce new ones
- Maintain clean checkout areas and assist in other areas
- Maintain transaction records
- Assist in carry outs and cart runs
- Pleasantly interact with customers to ensure satisfaction
Requirements
- Must be 18 or over
- Basic knowledge of electronic equipment (cash register, scanners, money counters)
- Strong communications and time management skills
- Ability to work well with a team
- Customer satisfaction oriented
- Attention to detail and mathematical skills
- Sales skills
- High school diploma/GED
- Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays
MERCHANDISERS
Burien Grocery Outlet is now hiring at entry level positions for merchandisers. We are looking for hard working individuals who can perform multiple tasks while being friendly, helpful and courteous to our large customer base.
Duties include:
- Stocking shelves
- Receiving and verifying deliveries
- Lifting up to 50 pounds
- General janitorial work
- Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction
- Assist in carry outs and cart runs, as well as bagging for customers
- Follow company standards
- Protect and maintain inventory control
Requirements:
- Must be 18 or older
- Professional demeanor and appearance
- Reliability
- Ability to work well on a team
- Must be able to work, nights, weekends and holidays
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- High school diploma/GED preferred
If interested, please send your resume to [email protected]
