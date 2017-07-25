Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: Burien Grocery Outlet looking to hire Cashier & Merchandisers

JOBS: Burien Grocery Outlet looking to hire Cashier & Merchandisers

Burien Grocery Outlet is looking to hire for two positions:

CASHIER

Burien Grocery Outlet is hiring for entry level Cashier positions. Cashiers must interact positively with customers and ensure a pleasant experience for all. Excellent verbal skills are a must for this position.

Duties include:

Accurately scanning goods and collecting payment

Issue receipts, refunds, change, redeem coupons and EBT sales

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

Greet customers when entering and leaving

Make sales referrals, cross sell products and introduce new ones

Maintain clean checkout areas and assist in other areas

Maintain transaction records

Assist in carry outs and cart runs

Pleasantly interact with customers to ensure satisfaction

Requirements

Must be 18 or over

Basic knowledge of electronic equipment (cash register, scanners, money counters)

Strong communications and time management skills

Ability to work well with a team

Customer satisfaction oriented

Attention to detail and mathematical skills

Sales skills

High school diploma/GED

Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays

MERCHANDISERS

Burien Grocery Outlet is now hiring at entry level positions for merchandisers. We are looking for hard working individuals who can perform multiple tasks while being friendly, helpful and courteous to our large customer base.

Duties include:

Stocking shelves

Receiving and verifying deliveries

Lifting up to 50 pounds

General janitorial work

Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction

Assist in carry outs and cart runs, as well as bagging for customers

Follow company standards

Protect and maintain inventory control

Requirements:

Must be 18 or older

Professional demeanor and appearance

Reliability

Ability to work well on a team

Must be able to work, nights, weekends and holidays

Good verbal and written communication skills

High school diploma/GED preferred

If interested, please send your resume to [email protected]

