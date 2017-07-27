Headlines, History, Life, Browse > Home Obituary / Memorial for Evelyn ‘Jean’ Snyder will be Sunday, Aug. 6 at Beach Park

Evelyn “Jean” Snyder, wife, super mom, and friend to all, went to the promise land 7/22/17 after a lengthy and courageous battle with vascular dementia. With a family built on love and respect by her side, our Mom was under the compassionate and loving care at Spring Ridge Memory Care in Tacoma.

Born Evelyn Jean Wilson on April 14, 1934 in Seattle, she caught the eye of Larry Snyder when she was just 14. They would spent nearly 70 years together raising a family in Des Moines (WA) , building small businesses, impacting the community, and celebrating others. Our Mom cared for literally thousands of children over 30 years while operating Starter School (Holly Park) and Des Moines Child Care (Des Moines).

Our Mom loved family, friends and “digging in the dirt”. She loved gardening and even had a plant hospital for those that needed special nurturing. That was our Mom.

Our Mom is survived by husband of 63 years Larry and their children and spouses, daughters Kathy and husband Art, Carol “Tiny” and husband Doug, Annie and husband Dana Brooks, and son Larry Jr and partner Jill. In addition, there are 5 beloved grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and the Foster Children, each welcomed with open arms.

A gathering of friends and family to remember Jean, our special Mom, is Sunday August 6th 2017 3-5PM in the Dining Hall at Des Moines Beach Park (22030 Cliff Ave South). Self-pay parking is available at the Marina. Our special Mom would ask you to be not sad today. Simply smell a flower and offer someone a smile, that’s our Mom.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to join us and recognize the incredible and compassionate care provided during her stay by making a donation to Spring Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tacoma. These funds will be distributed to benefit those in care that need it most. Donations in Jean’s name can also be made to Project Violet at Fred Hutchison.

