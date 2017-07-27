SAVE THE DATE: Rotary Club’s ‘Blues & Brews Fest’ will be Saturday, Aug. 26!

Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival from Olav on Vimeo.

One of the region’s premier blues and craft beer festivals returns on Saturday, Aug. 26, as the 8th Annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival rocks the waterfront at Des Moines Beach Park.

Four award-winning bands/artist will be showcased, including Lisa Mann, winner of the prestigious 2016 Blues Music Award and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame Album of the Year.

The lineup also includes Polly O’Keary and The Rhythm Method, the Stacy Jones Band, and Willie & The Whips. Music begins at 12:30 and runs until 8:00 PM with adult refreshments pouring from 20 of the Northwest’s best craft breweries.

Admission – which includes 5 beer tastings – is $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased online at the event website www.DrinkToMusic.org.

The event, which attracts more than 1000 blues enthusiasts from throughout the Northwest, is a not-for-profit fundraiser of the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park. More than a dozen charities are benefited, including the Des Moines Food Bank, Music4Life, Coats for Kids, Helping Homeless Youth, Shine Brite Mentoring, and the Highline Schools Foundation.

Attendees must be 21 and over. There are parking availabilities at the marina and throughout downtown Des Moines. All event details can be found at www.DrinkToMusic.org.

Community leaders and sponsors of this years event include: The Waterland Blog; Brian Seth/Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest; Great American Casino; Full Circle; South Sound Blues Association; Groove Merchant Northwest; Washington Blues Society; Murray’s CarStar; Coldwell Banker – Danforth; Vitality Chiropractic; B&E Meats and Seafood; Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority; Gehrke Baker Doull & Kelly, Attorneys at Law; and Great Northwest Insurance Brokers.

