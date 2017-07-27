Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

1 Comment Print This Post

Where was the breeze off the water when you needed it at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market last Saturday – it was 90+ degrees on the pavement?

Quit complaining the misses says – fall is fast approaching. Keep in mind we will validate 2 hours free parking for both Sat & Wed markets. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly ($30) pass at the Marina office for $15 for the rest of this year.

And speaking of the Wednesday’s Sunset Market, it seems that it has run its course. Attendance and sales this year so far are only 50% of last year’s numbers. Some of our vendors are canceling because of the low sales. After this week’s Sunset Market the board will be making a decision on its future.

Oh Fudge? vendor has been in business for over 15 years. They are located in Bonney Lake at the foot of Mount Rainier. Their fudge is made with pure cane sugar, sweet cream, fresh creamy butter, and pure vanilla extract. Nothing fake, and no preservatives. Only pure ingredients that you can actually taste, making the fudge smooth and creamy, never grainy. It is made the old fashioned way in small batches and hand stirred. The texture is decadent, the taste is rich, and simply melts in your mouth. They can also ship fudge directly to you.

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person. This program is good for all market days (Sat & Wed).

Don’t forget the Des Moines Area Food Bank “Picnic in the Park” free summer lunch program for all school age kids. Look for them in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they will serve free snacks from 10 to 11:30am and lunch from 11:30 to 1pm. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate. They will be there every Saturday until school starts. If you would like to volunteer to help with this program, contact the Food Bank 206-878-2660.

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park has a booth every Saturday to promote the Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival. The festival this year is on August 26th at the Beach Park. At their booth you can buy your discount tickets in advance ($35, $40 at the event). Also get your raffle tickets for $5 for the grand prize, a Mariners luxury box suite at Safeco Field in early September. The package includes 23 tickets, $800 for catered food, 6 VIP parking passes and allows access to the Terrace Club lounges. There is a runner up prize of two season passes to Centerstage Theatre. Last but not the least; you can enter to win $100 by texting the word Rotary to 555888. You will receive a text with a link to your entry form. Fill out the entry form and you are automatically entered to win. Text and data rates may apply. The proceeds benefit the Highline Music 4 Life program which puts instruments in the hands of kids who otherwise might not be able to have them.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: July 29; August 12,26; September 9,23.

Be sure to get your application for the upcoming and last Clutter to Cash sale for August 19th. You can sell all that odd ball stuff you have been moving from one side of your garage to the other. The booth spaces are starting to fill up, so we are encouraging people to sign up early. The space fee is $20 and you must provide your own tables, chairs, etc. You can sign up at the information booth or download the application from our web site.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors:

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter



