Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Waterfront Homes in Normandy Park & Lake Burien

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

The first home – open both Saturday & Sunday – is a stunning beach waterfront home in Normandy Park, with expansive, wide views of Puget Sound and more:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 29: 12 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 30: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $2,465,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second home – open on Saturday, July 29 – is a rare, impeccable Lake Burien Waterfront Home:

Reward yourself with this rare offering! Impeccable Lake Burien Waterfront Home. Move-in ready condition. Spacious kitchen has large island with seating for seven, Subzero and an over-sized pantry. New waterfront area is complete with patio and large dock. Best part of the lake with captivating views including sunsets. Interior offers one level living on main. Downstairs could be separate living quarters. Large lot with ample parking. Air-conditioned. Handicap accessible. Amazing opportunity!

WHEN: Saturday, July 29: 3 – 6 p.m

WHERE: 15700 14th Place SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,200,000

MLS Number: 1154423

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1997

Approximate House SqFt: 3,800 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,800 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Kitchen

Wet Bar

2nd Master BR

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Disabled Access

Jetted/Soaking Tub

Skylights

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

