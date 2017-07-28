Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / ‘Choose Patricio’ for Des Moines City Council, Position No. 5

I am a hardworking, non-political family man and entrepreneur who immigrated to Des Moines from Chile in 1991.

As the owner of a successful computer technology business, I have been volunteering with small business and government relations for the past 25 years. I am a passionate advocate for the City of Des Moines, small business and supportive of building cultural relationships.

As a board member of 4Culture and member of the Rotary Club, my passion is serving the community I love. I want to help Des Moines be a safe and healthy haven for families and businesses. Building our economic base is the key to our success. With prosperity, more resources will become available for the police, public works, parks, etc. which all support a better place to live. Safety, family, and prosperity for Des Moines are what we can achieve if we work together.

I would appreciate your support and vote for me.

Thank you,

Patricio

Patricio Mendoza 22307 Marine View Dr. S.

Des Moines, WA 98198 253-293-7043 [email protected] http://choosepatricio.com https://www.facebook.com/ChoosePatricio/

