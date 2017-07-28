LETTER: City Manager Matthias and Mayor Pina took lead on airport issues

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by a Reader. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Waterland Blog nor its staff:]

Thank you all who signed our petition requesting the Des Moines City Council to appeal the Hardstand Holdroom DNS*.

The City did not appeal and that may have you disappointed.

I am not. I am proud that we came together and took a stand behind a City who actually filed public comment in the first place. Remember not every city surrounding the airport even did that much.

Our City Manager Michael Matthias has worked incredibly hard this past week, no other City Manager thought to call an emergency all-city meeting with the Port, but Michael did. This meeting gave the other cities that did not file public comment a chance to voice their concerns, and iron out some of the glaring issues outside of a costly appeal.

Wednesday at the Highline Forum it was our City Manager Matthias and Mayor Pina who took the lead on the airport issues, challenging the data presented by the Port of Seattle’s Stan Sheppard. Mayor Pina stated that the data being reported by the members of Quiet Skies Puget Sound is far more accurate then what the POS is reporting, Mayor Pina and Matthias pushed for updated noise monitors/data reports because the ones POS are using don’t work.

Each and everyone of you should know that I did not support the hiring of Matthias and I have gone into heavy battles with Matt Pina, I will publicly state Michael Matthias is doing more as a City Manager then anyone else ever has, I will publicly apologize to Michael Matthias for my part in the public dis-crediting of him without facts, which is exactly what I see happening here now – you all don’t know the facts because they will not be learned here on Facebook.

The Highline Forum is open to the pubic, so was City Council, yet no one shows up and speaks out. Please continue to do the good work, please write, call & continue to file complaints, but please make an attempt to show up in person. The cities that are seeing some results with their own local officials pack their city halls to standing room only, weekly. We need to support our elected in this battle, we are demanding they go up against huge agencies, with rows of empty seats…at every meeting.

– Sheila Brush

Quiet Skies Puget Sound

* From the Port of Seattle: The Concourse D Hardstand Holdroom will be a dedicated space connected to the terminal where passengers will take a bus to or from an airplane located on the airfield (i.e. hardstand operation) versus entering or exiting a plane through a loading bridge or walkway connected to the terminal. This facility is intended to accommodate current passenger levels, lessen the current high utilization of existing airplane gates, and maintain a high level of service for passengers.