Wednesday Sunset Farmers Market has been canceled for rest of 2017 season

The Des Moines Farmers Market board announced on Sunday (July 30) that it has made the hard decision to cancel the Wednesday Sunset Market for the rest of the 2017 season.

Unfortunately, sales and attendance continued to decline, and last Wednesday’s sales were no exception, the board said.

Under these conditions, the food vendors cannot make a profit.

The food trucks will likely go into the beach park during the Wednesday night concerts.

“We wish to thank all our loyal customers for supporting this venture for the last two years,” Wayne Corey told The Waterland Blog.

