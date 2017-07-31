Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Events, Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Free inaugural All-Day Music & Community Festival will be Sat., Aug. 12

Free inaugural All-Day Music & Community Festival will be Sat., Aug. 12

A FREE inaugural All-Day Music and Community Festival will be in Des Moines on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

All are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled day featuring 4+ live bands, fresh farm goods, baked goods, craft and handmade items plus much more.

Sponsored by Des Moines First Baptist Church, the event will be held on their campus located across the street from Mt. Rainier H.S. in Des Moines (map below).

Organizers say:

“There is something for everyone in our community! We’ll have special jewelry made to your order, games for all, yard sale items, Kid’s activities, First Responders and an ‘Ask the Pastor Booth’!”

This is a great opportunity to meet neighbors and enjoy lively music by Lee and Nathan’s “They will know you” band, Fulfillment band, Just me group and more.

A few booths are still available for local artisans and home based businesses – for details, please email:

[email protected]

First Baptist Church is located at 22415 19th Ave S.:

