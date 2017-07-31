Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / Learn more about Sea-Tac Airport’s Ecology Fund at a session near you

By Brian DeRoy

Port of Seattle

The Port of Seattle will be holding several informational sessions designed to let community groups near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport know how they can benefit from a newly-created Airport Community Ecology Fund.

The Port understands communities who are affected most by the airport should also experience more benefits.

Port staff will host informational drop-in sessions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

SEATAC: Tuesday, Aug. 1, Valley View Library, 17850 Military Road S.

DES MOINES: Monday, Aug. 7, Des Moines Police Department, 21900 11th Ave. S.

The Small Matching Grants Program offers community members of SeaTac, Burien, and Des Moines the chance to apply for Port funding to improve the local environment. Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, youth or athletic associations, chambers of commerce, and community groups located in or providing services in SeaTac, Burien, and Des Moines.

To ensure fairness and make sure all potential applicants get the same information prior to submittal, the program does not respond to direct email or phone call questions. That’s why the informational sessions are so important.

You can learn more about the Port’s ecology fund and download a grand application by visiting this website.

