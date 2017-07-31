WEATHER: ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ issued for this week, starting Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued an ‘Excessive Heat Warning,’ starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 4.

Expect temps to hit the high 90s, with Thursday most likely being the hottest day.

Here’s the warning:

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY…

* TEMPERATURE…Unusually hot weather is forecast to begin Tuesday and continue through Friday. Widespread record highs are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday should be the hottest day for most spots when highs will probably be within 5 degrees of the all-time records. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s to lower 90s, warming to the 90s to near 104 on Thursday. Friday will be slightly cooler, but highs will still be in the upper 80s and 90s.

* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon through early Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible with temperatures this hot. People engaged in outdoor activities should have access to plenty of beverages as well as places to get out of the direct sunlight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of unusually hot weather will occur, creating a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.