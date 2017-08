Headlines, Life, Science, Browse > Home Weather / City opens Cooling Center during heat wave this week

City opens Cooling Center during heat wave this week

No Comments Print This Post

In response to the Excessive Heat Warning and Air Stagnation Advisory issued by the National Weather Service, the Des Moines Activity Center will be open as a cooling center this week.

Hours will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Activity Center (aka Des Moines Senior Shuttle) is located at 2045 S. 216th Street:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter