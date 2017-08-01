Browse > Home / Featured Stories, Headlines, Politics / ELECTION RESULTS: So far it’s Pina vs Martinelli; Buxton vs Steinmetz

ELECTION RESULTS: So far it’s Pina vs Martinelli; Buxton vs Steinmetz


The first round of results for Tuesday’s (Aug. 1) Primary Election have been released, and with 19.63% of the votes counted, here’s how the Des Moines City Council race is shaping up.

The top two vote-getters for each seat will move onto the Nov. 7 General Election.

NOTES:

  • Since there are only two candidates for Position No. 7, both Chad Harper and Matt Mahoney will automatically advance to the General Election – and that’s why they’re not listed.

Council Position No. 1:

  • Matt Pina: 1,809 • 55.66%
  • Anthony Martinelli: 747 • 22.98%
  • Curtis Harmon: 674 • 20.74%
  • Write-in: 20 • 0.62%

Council Position No. 5

  • Traci Buxton: 1,338 • 41.37%
  • Harry Steinmetz: 1,229 • 38.00%
  • Patricio Mendoza: 657 • 20.32%
  • Write-in: 10 0.31 %

