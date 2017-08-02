Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / ELECTION RESULTS 2: It’s still Pina vs. Martinell & Buxton vs. Steinmetz

The second round of results for Tuesday’s (Aug. 1) Primary Election have been released, and with 23.39% counted, and the standings in the race for Des Moines City Council remain the same.

The top two vote-getters for each non-partisan seat will move onto the Nov. 7 General Election.

NOTES:

Since there are only two candidates for Position No. 7, both Chad Harper and Matt Mahoney will automatically advance to the General Election – and that’s why they’re not listed.

Council Position No. 1:

Matt Pina*: 2,124 • 54.94 %

Anthony Martinelli: 917 • 23.72 %

Curtis Harmon: 803 • 20.77 %

Write-in: 22 • 0.57 %

Council Position No. 5:

Traci Buxton: 1,566 • 40.63 %

Harry Steinmetz: 1,464 • 37.99 %

Patricio Mendoza: 810 • 21.02 %

Write-in: 14 • 0.36 %

* Indicates incumbent

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



