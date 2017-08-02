Browse > Home / Headlines, Life, Politics / ELECTION RESULTS 2: It’s still Pina vs. Martinell & Buxton vs. Steinmetz

ELECTION RESULTS 2: It’s still Pina vs. Martinell & Buxton vs. Steinmetz


The second round of results for Tuesday’s (Aug. 1) Primary Election have been released, and with 23.39% counted, and the standings in the race for Des Moines City Council remain the same.

The top two vote-getters for each non-partisan seat will move onto the Nov. 7 General Election.

NOTES:

  • Since there are only two candidates for Position No. 7, both Chad Harper and Matt Mahoney will automatically advance to the General Election – and that’s why they’re not listed.

Council Position No. 1:

  • Matt Pina*: 2,124 • 54.94 %
  • Anthony Martinelli: 917 • 23.72 %
  • Curtis Harmon: 803 • 20.77 %
  • Write-in: 22 • 0.57 %

Council Position No. 5:

  • Traci Buxton: 1,566 • 40.63 %
  • Harry Steinmetz: 1,464 • 37.99 %
  • Patricio Mendoza: 810 • 21.02 %
  • Write-in: 14 • 0.36 %

* Indicates incumbent

