ELECTION RESULTS 2: It’s still Pina vs. Martinell & Buxton vs. Steinmetz
The second round of results for Tuesday’s (Aug. 1) Primary Election have been released, and with 23.39% counted, and the standings in the race for Des Moines City Council remain the same.
The top two vote-getters for each non-partisan seat will move onto the Nov. 7 General Election.
NOTES:
- Since there are only two candidates for Position No. 7, both Chad Harper and Matt Mahoney will automatically advance to the General Election – and that’s why they’re not listed.
Council Position No. 1:
- Matt Pina*: 2,124 • 54.94 %
- Anthony Martinelli: 917 • 23.72 %
- Curtis Harmon: 803 • 20.77 %
- Write-in: 22 • 0.57 %
Council Position No. 5:
- Traci Buxton: 1,566 • 40.63 %
- Harry Steinmetz: 1,464 • 37.99 %
- Patricio Mendoza: 810 • 21.02 %
- Write-in: 14 • 0.36 %
* Indicates incumbent