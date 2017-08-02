Arts, Entertainment, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Video / REMINDER: David Bowie tribute band ‘Bowie Vision’ at Beach Park TONIGHT!

REMINDER : The excellent David Bowie tribute band ‘Bowie Vision’ will perform for FREE tonight – Wed., Aug. 2, 2017 – at Des Moines Beach Park, starting at 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family, your camping chair, a picnic – then prepare to put on your red shoes and dance the blues while enjoying the sun and sunset of Puget Sound.

There will also be a Beer & Wine Garden sponsored by Destination Des Moines.

Here’s a video showing this band in action:

Paid parking is available at the marina nearby.

Donations always welcome and appreciated to keep the arts alive in our beautiful city!

For more information, click here.

