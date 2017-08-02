Browse > Home / Arts, Entertainment, Headlines, Life, Video / REMINDER: David Bowie tribute band ‘Bowie Vision’ at Beach Park TONIGHT!

REMINDER: David Bowie tribute band 'Bowie Vision' at Beach Park TONIGHT!


REMINDER: The excellent David Bowie tribute band ‘Bowie Vision’ will perform for FREE tonight – Wed., Aug. 2, 2017 – at Des Moines Beach Park, starting at 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family, your camping chair, a picnic – then prepare to put on your red shoes and dance the blues while enjoying the sun and sunset of Puget Sound.

There will also be a Beer & Wine Garden sponsored by Destination Des Moines.

Here’s a video showing this band in action:

Paid parking is available at the marina nearby.

Donations always welcome and appreciated to keep the arts alive in our beautiful city!

For more information, click here.

Posted by on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10:18 am 
