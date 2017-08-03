Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / ELECTION 3: Looks like it’ll be Pina vs. Martinelli & Buxton vs. Steinmetz

ELECTION 3: Looks like it’ll be Pina vs. Martinelli & Buxton vs. Steinmetz

The third round of results for Tuesday’s (Aug. 1) Primary Election were released at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, and with 25.17% counted, the standings in the race for Des Moines City Council remain the same.

The top two vote-getters for each non-partisan seat will move onto the Nov. 7 General Election.

NOTES:

Since there are only two candidates for Position No. 7, both Chad Harper and Matt Mahoney will automatically advance to the General Election – and that’s why they’re not listed.

Final results will be certified on Aug. 15, 2017.

Council Position No. 1:

Matt Pina*: 2,282 • 54.94%

Anthony Martinelli: 981 • 23.62%

Curtis Harmon: 869 • 20.92%

Write-in: 22 • 0.53%

Council Position No. 5:

Traci Buxton: 1,692 • 40.79%

Harry Steinmetz: 1,576 • 37.99%

Patricio Mendoza: 865 • 20.85%

Write-in: 15 • 0.36%

* Indicates incumbent

