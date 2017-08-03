Browse > Home / Headlines, Politics / ELECTION 3: Looks like it’ll be Pina vs. Martinelli & Buxton vs. Steinmetz

ELECTION 3: Looks like it'll be Pina vs. Martinelli & Buxton vs. Steinmetz


The third round of results for Tuesday’s (Aug. 1) Primary Election were released at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, and with 25.17% counted, the standings in the race for Des Moines City Council remain the same.

The top two vote-getters for each non-partisan seat will move onto the Nov. 7 General Election.

NOTES:

  • Since there are only two candidates for Position No. 7, both Chad Harper and Matt Mahoney will automatically advance to the General Election – and that’s why they’re not listed.
  • Final results will be certified on Aug. 15, 2017.

Council Position No. 1:

  • Matt Pina*: 2,282 • 54.94%
  • Anthony Martinelli: 981 • 23.62%
  • Curtis Harmon: 869 • 20.92%
  • Write-in: 22 • 0.53%

Council Position No. 5:

  • Traci Buxton: 1,692 • 40.79%
  • Harry Steinmetz: 1,576 • 37.99%
  • Patricio Mendoza: 865 • 20.85%
  • Write-in: 15 • 0.36%

* Indicates incumbent

