Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Affordable 3-BDs in SeaTac, Kirkland & Lakewood

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Affordable 3-BDs in SeaTac, Kirkland & Lakewood

No Comments Print This Post

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend!

The first home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is a great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in SeaTac for $359,950:

Great home w/beautiful refinished hardwood floors on main level. A master bedroom w/double closets & half bath en suite, another bedroom & full bath on main floor. The kitchen, w/eating area, opens to a huge private covered patio & fenced yard. The shed has its own little porch. Downstairs is the great rec room w/fireplace, half bath plumbed for a shower & a large laundry room. One car attached garage & off street parking. Just south of Seattle w/easy access to freeways, airport & more.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 5: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 2418 S. 139th St., SeaTac, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $359,950

MLS Number: 1171873

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1962

Approximate House SqFt: 1,700 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,684 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fenced-Partially

Outbuildings

Patio

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is a super cute 3-bedroom Rambler in the quiet Finn Hill neighborhood of Kirkland:

Super cute 3BR, 1BA rambler in quiet Finn Hill neighborhood. Move-in ready or do some updating to make it your own! Nice Trex deck for entertaining and generous back yard with cool playhouse and shed! Excellent Lake Washington schools and close to amenities. Dont miss this one!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 5: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 13757 91st Place NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $450,000

MLS Number: 1170299

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1971

Approximate House SqFt: 910 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,380 s.f.

Site Features:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

French Doors

Fenced-Fully

Gas Available

Outbuildings

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The third home – open on Sunday – is a cute 3-bedroom home in Lakewood priced at just $185,000:

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler on quiet street in Lakewood. Move-in ready with new carpet and counter tops with fresh paint throughout. Perfect for a starter home or investment property. Big lot with room for toys. Level backyard with plenty of room for gardening. Easy freeway access and close to schools and Lakewood Towne Center.

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 6: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 4829 Diamond Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $185,000

MLS Number: 1171222

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1950

Approximate House SqFt: 912 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,9000 s.f.

Site Features:

Fenced-Partially

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



