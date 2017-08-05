Obliteride riders will cycle against cancer through area on Sunday, Aug. 13

Photos from the 2016 Obliteride by Scott Schaefer

Obliteride bike riders will be cycling against cancer through the Normandy Park area on Sunday, Aug. 13 as part of the second leg of a two-day route that goes from Tacoma to Gasworks Park, raising funds to help Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center obliterate cancer.

Here are details of the route from their website:

You’ll see some of the best that Des Moines and Normandy Park have to offer. You’ll smell the ocean and the trees and see some beautiful homes and views. It’s a great hour of cycling. Then suddenly you find yourself in Burien for another rest stop. It’s about now that you can sense the finish line. You’re only about ½ way through the day, but the sights and sounds of Seattle are nearing and the surroundings are becoming more familiar. Heading north out of Burien you’ll traverse some residential areas and then head west again and drop down into Fauntleroy Cove for another 12 miles of coast riding past Lincoln Park and around the shoreline of West Seattle. It’s spectacular to come around the point at Alki and see the Seattle skyline in the distance. That view never gets old. The ride along Alki is so fun in the summer, but watch for car traffic and pedestrians crossing the street to hit the beach and volleyball courts.

Fred Hutch’s Obliteride is celebrating its 5th anniversary this year, and it will be larger than ever. The ride to cure cancer faster has quickly become one of the top ten fundraisers in Puget Sound. This year, organizers expect to blow past the $11 million fundraising mark and bring in more new community supporters than ever before.

“Obliteride combines the deep passion of our supporters with the drive and urgency of Fred Hutch research in a powerful and meaningful way,” said Kelly O’Brien, Fred Hutch’s vice president for Philanthropy. “It’s not too late sign up to ride, volunteer or donate to this year’s event.”

Obliteride kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11, with a party at Seattle’s Gas Works Park. The rides range from 25 to 150 miles, so everyone can participate. They start at Fred Hutch’s Seattle campus and wind through the Puget Sound region.

“We’re excited to have so many new riders this year, and we’re encouraging people to come out and cheer them on,” said Andrea Gomes Morrison, director of Obliteride. “People in many communities we pass through make signs with loved ones’ names or encouraging words for the riders. It’s a fun way for people to get involved, and it means so much to our riders.”

Maps of the routes are on Obliteride’s website.

People can also sign up to ride or volunteer. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday,

August 4. Onsite registration will be available until 30 minutes before the start of each route.

One-hundred percent of every rider-raised dollar goes to cancer research at Fred Hutch.

Obliteride 2017

Obliteride is fun, focused and full of energy! It’s so much more than a bike ride. Riders are treated to a first-class weekend of fun parties, live entertainment and fantastic food from Tom Douglas Catering. For more information on how to be part of this exciting event August 11-13, 2017, visit Obliteride.org and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

