Arts, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / See ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ FREE at Des Moines Beach Park Sunday

See ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ FREE at Des Moines Beach Park Sunday

No Comments Print This Post

See Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ for FREE this Sunday, Aug. 6, starting at 5 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park.

This comedy features “the bantering of two of his clearest characters. For Beatrice and Benedict, love is a game of wits plays with guarded hearts. Yet everyone can see they’re meant for each other.”

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter