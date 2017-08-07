UPDATE: Mount Rainier Pool remains closed through Fall for repairs

Des Moines’ Mount Rainier Pool is closed through the Fall for repairs, and here’s the latest update courtesy pool staff:

First, the portable bulkhead has been replaced with a functional one that will allow for lap swimming and diving at the same time, which was not available before. It will be reinstalled once the pool shell and tiling has been completed.

The old pool shell has been sandblasted down to the concrete base and tiling around the perimeter has been removed. During this process, the contractor found that the mortar base that the tiles were bonded to was compromised. Instead of just tiling work, the mortar also will need to be replaced which will delay the pool reopening this fall. There will be more information to share when the schedule for completing these refurbishments has been revised by the contractor.

For the most current information on the closure, call (206) 429-3852, visit www.mtrainierpool.com, sign-up for our e-news updates, like us on Facebook, and/or follow us on Twitter.

“Our mission is to enhance our community’s quality of life through aquatics. The Mount Rainier Pool serves the communities of Des Moines, Kent’s West Hill and Normandy Park. The pool is operated by the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District and is funded by property taxes and user fees. The facility provides a pool for swim team practice, and a place for community members to learn water safety, swim lessons, and participate in aquatic fitness programs.”

A list of other community pools can be found here: https://mtrainierpool.com/wp-content/uploads/OTHER-PUBLIC-FACILITIES-MOUNT-RAINIER-POOL-CLOSURE.pdf.

The pool and its offices are closed during this time. If you would like to contact a staff member, please call us at the District Office at (206) 429-3852.