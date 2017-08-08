8th Annual Blues & Brews Festival will rock Des Moines Beach Park Sat., Aug. 26

The 8th Annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival will rock the waterfront at Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Lisa Mann – winner of the prestigious 2016 Blues Music Award and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame Album of the Year – will headline the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park’s annual fundraiser. Here’s a video of her band in action:

Mann is one of four award-winning artists who will perform this year. The lineup also includes Polly O’Keary and The Rhythm Method, the Stacy Jones Band, and Willie & the Whips. Music begins at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

The festival also features adult refreshments pouring from 20 of the Northwest’s best craft breweries, plus wine and cider offerings.

Admission – which includes five beer tastings – is $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased online at:

The event, which attracts more than 1,000 blues enthusiasts from throughout the Northwest, is a fundraiser of the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park. All proceeds benefit community projects and organizations, including Highline Music4Life, which provides musical instruments for low income students. Funds will also be used to assist homeless youth attending Mount Rainier High School, to purchase coats for local children, and to support the Des Moines Area Food Bank, Shine Brite Mentoring, the Highline Schools Foundation and other community projects.

Attendees must be over 21. Parking is available at the Des Moines marina and throughout downtown Des Moines. All event details can be found at www.DrinkToMusic.org.

Sponsors of this year’s event include: The Waterland Blog; Brian Seth/Allstate; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Great American Casino; Full Circle; South Sound Blues Association; Groove Merchant Northwest; Washington Blues Society; Murray’s CarStar; Coldwell Banker – Danforth; Vitality Chiropractic; B&E Meats and Seafood; Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority; Gehrke Baker Doull & Kelly, Attorneys at Law; and Great Northwest Insurance Brokers.

