Battlefield Addiction holding Open House on Thursday, Aug. 31

Battlefield Addiction will be holding an Open House on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.:

This will be a fun night of food, hanging out and learning more about these organizations and the faces behind them.

Tour The Big House, meet the staff and those in recovery at Big Change Recovery Homes.

Meet The Battlefield Addiction families, the leadership team and learn more about what they do.

Please come support these organizations that are making a powerful impact in our community and to those touched by addiction….the families and the recovering addicts.

More info at  www.BattlefieldAddiction.com

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 31, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE: 26857 16th Ave, Des Moines

Posted by on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 4:04 pm 
