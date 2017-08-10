Business, Headlines, Life, Politics, Science, Browse > Home Video / VIDEO: Seattle Southside Chamber’s August Luncheon at Sea-Tac Airport

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s August Luncheon was held on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Sea-Tac International Airport.

Managing Director Lance Lyttle was the keynote speaker, and he spoke about new opportunities and service upgrades at the airport – watch the video below:

The Port of Seattle also gave a special airfield tour to a limited number of luncheon guests.

“Thank you to our host and presenting sponsor The Port of Seattle. And to our Media Sponsors, Crain Photography, and South King Media.”

