Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

No Comments Print This Post

The Saturday Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is still in operation – it’s only the Wednesday market that has closed. Please also keep in mind we will validate 2 hours free parking for the Saturday markets. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly ($30) pass at the Marina office for $15 for the rest of this year.

National and Washington Farmers Market Week Runs Aug. 6 – 12. The Washington State Farmers Market Association began in 1979 and has promoted vibrant and sustainable farmers markets in Washington State through member services, education and advocacy. Click this link for a complete directory of markets in our state.

Judson Park Retirement Community, a Certified Center for Successful Aging, has been serving older adults since 1963. A HumanGood community, Judson Park features many innovative options for aging with grace, including trips, events, short-stay rehabilitation, outpatient therapy and cognitively stimulating classes through the College of Intellectual Inspiration. An inclusive community, residents are welcome to attend all events and classes throughout Judson Park. A community resource, Judson Park is a leader in the field of aging services.

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person.

Don’t forget the Des Moines Area Food Bank “Picnic in the Park” free summer lunch program for all school age kids. Look for them in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they will serve free snacks from 10 to 11:30am and lunch from 11:30 to 1pm. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate. They will be there every Saturday until school starts. If you would like to volunteer to help with this program, contact the Food Bank 206-878-2660.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: August 12, 26; September 9, 23.

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park has a booth every Saturday to promote the Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival. The festival this year is on August 26th at the Beach Park. At their booth you can buy your discount tickets in advance ($35, $40 at the event). Also get your raffle tickets for $5 for the grand prize, a Mariners luxury box suite at Safeco Field in early September. The package includes 23 tickets, $800 for catered food, 6 VIP parking passes and allows access to the Terrace Club lounges. There is a runner up prize of two season passes to Centerstage Theatre. Last but not the least; you can enter to win $100 by texting the word Rotary to 555888. You will receive a text with a link to your entry form. Fill out the entry form and you are automatically entered to win. Text and data rates may apply. The proceeds benefit the Highline Music 4 Life program which puts instruments in the hands of kids who otherwise might not be able to have them.

Food Tucks – Charlies Buns N Stuff, Nibbles, & NOSH

– Charlies Buns N Stuff, Nibbles, & NOSH Music – 5 Buck Band

The last Clutter 2 Cash event is coming up on August 19th. This is where you can find great values, especially those of you hunting for specialty items of all kinds and almost new first run books. Look for the sale in the horseshoe parking lot in front of the Marina office.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors:

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



