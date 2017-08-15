Browse > Home / Featured Stories, Headlines, Politics / It’ll be Pina vs. Martinelli, Buxton vs. Steinmetz & Harper vs. Mahoney Nov. 7

It’ll be Pina vs. Martinelli, Buxton vs. Steinmetz & Harper vs. Mahoney Nov. 7


3 Comments

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), King County Elections released its final, certified election results for the Aug. 1 Primary Election, so now we know who will face off for Des Moines City Council in the General Election.

The top two vote-getters – six candidates in total – will face off for three open seats, with the voting deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 7.

City of Des Moines • Ballots Counted: 5,213 * Registered Voters: 17,416 • 29.93 %

Council Position No. 1:

  • Matt Pina*: 2,651 • 53.81 %
  • Anthony Martinelli: 1,195 • 24.25 %
  • Curtis Harmon: 1,056 • 21.43 %
  • Write-in: 25 • 0.51 %

Council Position No. 5:

  • Traci Buxton: 1,962 • 39.81 %
  • Harry Steinmetz: 1,869 • 37.93 %
  • Patricio Mendoza: 1,078 • 21.88 %
  • Write-in: 19 • 0.39 %

Council Position No. 7 (not in Primary but in General):

  • Chad Harper
  • Matt Mahoney

* Indicates incumbent

Posted by on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 4:26 pm 
Filed under Featured Stories, Headlines, Politics · Tagged with , , , , ,

Comments

  1. Michelle says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    i say vote for martinelli!

    he’s endorsed by groups like the Seattle Police Officers Guild and King County Democrats, and individuals like former Des Moines council member susan white and Harvard professor emeritus dr. lester grinspoon!

    http://martinelli4council.com/

  2. Marty says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    tough battle between harry and traci but traci has my vote.she has a history of success and seems like a genuinely nice person.

    between anthony and matt my vote goes to martinelli. pina has had his chance and martinelli supports great policies like making Marina parking free for residents, increasing police funding and taxing weed to bring in an extra $500,000 a year in tax revenue.

  3. LionsDen says:
    August 15, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Agreed Martinelli is my choice for position 1. His vision of des Moines with more police, better workers rights and a revitalized downtown (how is he the only one taking about establishing a community center??) is one I can get behind.

    As for position 5 and 7… still undecided on both, though I do like a lot of what mr. Mahoney has to say.

