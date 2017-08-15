It’ll be Pina vs. Martinelli, Buxton vs. Steinmetz & Harper vs. Mahoney Nov. 7

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), King County Elections released its final, certified election results for the Aug. 1 Primary Election, so now we know who will face off for Des Moines City Council in the General Election.

The top two vote-getters – six candidates in total – will face off for three open seats, with the voting deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 7.

City of Des Moines • Ballots Counted: 5,213 * Registered Voters: 17,416 • 29.93 %

Council Position No. 1:

Matt Pina*: 2,651 • 53.81 %

Anthony Martinelli: 1,195 • 24.25 %

Curtis Harmon: 1,056 • 21.43 %

Write-in: 25 • 0.51 %

Council Position No. 5:

Traci Buxton: 1,962 • 39.81 %

Harry Steinmetz: 1,869 • 37.93 %

Patricio Mendoza: 1,078 • 21.88 %

Write-in: 19 • 0.39 %

Council Position No. 7 (not in Primary but in General):

Chad Harper

Matt Mahoney

* Indicates incumbent

