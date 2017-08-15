Watch the Solar Eclipse at the Des Moines Library on Monday, Aug. 21

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 you can watch the total Solar Eclipse for FREE at the Des Moines Library, starting at 9:45 a.m..

This all ages, free event will run from 9:45 – 11 a.m., and – far as we know – is the only local viewing event in the Des Moines area.

Don’t miss this opportunity to view a solar eclipse! Join us outside the library at 9:45am on Monday morning to view the eclipse, weather permitting. The eclipse will be at its peak at around 10:20am. We’ll gather in the “green” adjacent to the east side of the building. Pick up a pair of free eclipse viewing glasses at the event while supplies last.

More info here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5965622728df814000c97158

The Des Moines Library is located at 21620 11th Avenue South:

