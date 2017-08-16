Amazing bands will rock Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest on Saturday, Aug. 26

No Comments Print This Post

One of the region’s premier blues music events returns to the shores of Des Moines on Saturday, Aug. 26, as the 8th Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Fest rocks Des Moines Beach Park.

Close to 20 craft breweries will provide the refreshments to enhance the enjoyment of four of the region’s top blues artists.

According to the event’s musical director Steve Swank (pictured above), the featured bands have each garnered multiple awards from the blues community. They include Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method; the Stacy Jones Band; Willie and the Whips; and Lisa Mann.

“Lisa Mann was recently honored with the Oregon Blues Album of the Year, one of many awards she’s received during a stellar career”, says Swank. “Both the Washington Blues Society and the South Sound Blues Society have recognized Blues and Brews as one of the top showcases of authentic blues music. The WBS has nominated us as Best Community Based Blues Festival for the past three years.”

Swank reports that artists look forward to playing this unique summer celebration.

“Blues and Brews is always a standout in the annual calendar,” says Swank. “It’s a great setting, so close to the beach, and the bands, as well as the breweries, appreciate that 100% of net proceeds benefit close to a dozen local charities.”

Those charities include the Des Moines Food Bank, Highline Schools, Coats for Kids, Des Moines Parks and Recreation, and Highline Music4Life. The latter provides new and used musical instruments to low income students.

“As a music festival, we think it’s very special that Music4Life is a major benefactor,” says Swank. “Starting kids early with a love for music can be a lifetime gift.”

Hours for the event are Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Parking is available at the Des Moines Marina and throughout downtown.

Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Tickets and information are available on the event website: www.DrinkToMusic.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



