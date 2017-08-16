Arts, Business, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / Farmers Market Manager Rikki Marohl will be honored by council Aug. 24

Farmers Market Manager Rikki Marohl will be honored by council Aug. 24

No Comments Print This Post

Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market Market Manager Rikki Marohl (pictured above with former Mayor Bob Sheckler) has been selected to receive the 2016 Spirit of Des Moines Annual Achievement Award, “to publicly acknowledge her efforts and accomplishments of civic and community service.”

She will receive her award at the Aug. 24 Des Moines City Council Meeting. All are welcome to attend.

Rikki has been the market manager since the market’s inception 12 years ago. The market is home to vendors that accept Senior and Women, Infant and Children (WIC) vouchers for fresh fruit and vegetables. Rikki has also helped implement healthy eating initiatives for low income families and or seniors called Fresh Bucks which provides a $10 dollar for dollar match with use of EBT card, and The Regional Food System Grant Program with the King Conservation District for low income seniors over the age of 55 to receive $10 a week in market tokens and transportation to and from the market.

“Thank you to the Des Moines City Council and to all of you who have supported the market, as a patron, vendor, staff, or volunteer, and continue to make it a success for the betterment of our community!”

Here’s a snippet of the notification Rikki received from the city:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



