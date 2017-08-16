Business, Headlines, History, Browse > Home Life / Get a FREE car wash at Des Moines Brown Bear Car Wash on Thurs., Aug. 24

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 24, by offering free “Beary Clean” car washes at 23 Puget Sound area tunnel wash locations – including in Des Moines – from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Last year’s “Free Car Wash Day” set the all-time record, as Brown Bear tunnel wash locations cleaned 29,673 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.

Local Brown Bear tunnel washes participating in “Free Car Wash Day” include the Des Moines location at 22706 Marine View Dr S. (map below).

For the past ten years, family-owned Brown Bear has provided over 280,000 free washes as it celebrated its August “birthday” with customers and honored veterans and current service members on Veterans Day.

Brown Bear founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 15th Ave West in Seattle. Brown Bear now owns and operates a total of 52 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and Spokane.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that has supported us for 60 years,” said Odermat. “It’s a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefitting the environment.”

During the anniversary celebration, on August 24 only, two customers will be selected to win free car washes for a year through Brown Bear’s Unlimited Wash Club. Customers can enter to win by taking a photo of your newly-washed vehicle and posting it on Twitter (@brownbear) or Instagram (@brownbearcarwash) with the hashtag #FreeCarWashDay.

Widely recognized for its environmentally-friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations.

For other tunnel wash locations and more information about Brown Bear Car Wash, visit www.brownbear.com.

