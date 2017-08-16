Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Headlines, Jobs / JOB: John Knox Community Preschool looking to hire Preschool Teacher
JOB: John Knox Community Preschool looking to hire Preschool Teacher


The John Knox Community Preschool – a ministry of the John Knox Presbyterian Church in Normandy Park – is seeking to hire a certified Preschool Teacher.

The position is part time mornings, 9:00-noon, Monday-Friday.

We are in regular session September through early June.

A current CPR certification and a national background check are mandatory.

If interested, please contact us at 206-241-0505 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

