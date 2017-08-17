Highline Premier FC’s Fall 2017 Skills Clinic starts Sept. 15
Fall 2017 Skills Clinic – Field Player Training with Highline Premier FC Coaches – starts Sept. 15:
Provides players with essential skills.
Age and level appropriate training emphasizes fun, individual techniques, purposeful actions, 1v1 attacking and defending, receiving and combining with teammates, nishing, and small group play.
Builds character and sportsmanship through competition.
Goal Keeper Training
Provides players with essential skills and confidence to maximize goalkeeper safety and effectivness. Emphasizes proper technique for catching and distributing from hands, punts, goal kicks, and strategies to successfully defend 1 v 1 attacks, corner kicks, and high balls.
2017 Fall Skills Clinic for U8 to U14
Six Friday Evenings, September 15 through October 20:
- Session 1 6:00pm – 7:15pm Birth Years 2007 – 2010 (U8 to U11)
- Session 2 7:30pm – 8:45pm: Birth Years 2006 and earlier (U12 to U14)
- Session 2 Goalkeepers 7:30 – 8:45: Birth Year 2007 and earlier (U11-U14)
Cost: $100
Location: Walt Hundley Playfield: 3200 SW Myrtle Street, Seattle WA 98126
Registration deadline is September 8, 2017.
For additional information, email [email protected]
For more information about Highline Premier FC, go to http://www.highlinepremier.com
*Field training is based on skill-level; therefore, we cannot guarantee player will be placed with friends or teammates.
