Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

It is the hope of The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market that shoppers who are still staying away will accept our offer of 2 hours free validated parking for the Saturday markets. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly pass at the Marina office.

The last Clutter 2 Cash event is this Saturday. You can find great values, especially those of you hunting for specialty items of all kinds and almost new first run books. Look for the sale in the horseshoe parking lot in front of the Marina office.

Food Tucks – Buns on Wheels, Chick’N fix, & Nibbles

Market Sponsor Vickie Bergquist Insurance Agency is presenting a booth featuring the Southwest Seattle Business and Professional Women. They will be holding a fundraising Bake Sale at the Market this Saturday, 8/19. The money raised will fund local scholarships through the Des Moines Dollars for Scholars organization. Last year Business and Professional Women (BPW) raised enough money to fund two scholarships to deserving students. The members look forward to making treats for the bake sale and meeting the nice folks who attend the market. Southwest Seattle BPW is an organization that supporting working women through education, advocacy and friendships

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person.

Since 1928 the Des Moines Auxiliary has been fundraising for the Seattle Children’s Hospital. This Saturday, Market Sponsor Edwards Jones – Doug Myer has donated their booth space to this great organization that raises funds for uncompensated care so all children may benefit from this great institution. If you are interested in joining the Des Moines Auxiliary, it meets every month and the dues are $10 a month and monthly lunches are $10 which includes an outstanding program. Contact membership chair, Carol Davis 206-824-2215 [email protected]

Don’t forget the Des Moines Area Food Bank “Picnic in the Park” free summer lunch program for all school age kids. Look for them in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they are serving free snacks from 10 to 11:30am and lunch from 11:30 to 1pm. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate. They are there every Saturday until school starts. If you would like to volunteer to help with this program, contact the Food Bank 206-878-2660.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: Aug 26; Sep 9, 23.

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park has a booth every Saturday to promote the Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival. The festival this year is on August 26th at the Beach Park. At their booth you can buy your discount tickets in advance ($35, $40 at the event). Also get your raffle tickets for $5 for the grand prize, a Mariners luxury box suite at Safeco Field in early September. The package includes 23 tickets, $800 for catered food, 6 VIP parking passes and allows access to the Terrace Club lounges. There is a runner up prize of two season passes to Centerstage Theatre. Last but not the least; you can enter to win $100 by texting the word Rotary to 555888. You will receive a text with a link to your entry form. Fill out the entry form and you are automatically entered to win. Text and data rates may apply. The proceeds benefit the Highline Music 4 Life program which puts instruments in the hands of kids who otherwise might not be able to have them.

August 19 – Last Clutter to Cash sale

August 23 – Concert in the Park – Santana Tribute Band

August 26 – Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival

September 9 – Kids Back to School/Safety Day

September 30 – Last Market Day of the 2017 season

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors:

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

