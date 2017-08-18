Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOB: City of Normandy Park looking to hire Preschool Teacher

JOB: City of Normandy Park looking to hire Preschool Teacher

The City of Normandy Park is looking to hire a Preschool Teacher:

Preschool Teacher Position

20 hours per week with Benefits

Pay Range $13.00 to 18.00/per hour

Job Description Summary:

The Teacher is responsible for the daily operation of the assigned class. This person plans, presents, evaluates and assists with the educational and recreational activities of preschool age children enrolled in the preschool program.

Teaching hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Wednesday Noon to 4:00 p.m. with additional flexible hours for prep and monthly staff meetings.

Education & Experience Requirements:

High School diploma or G.E.D.

Early Childhood Education or coursework preferred.

Two years experience working with children highly desired.

To Apply:

Application and complete job description are available here:

Applicants can also visit Normandy Park City Hall (801 174th Street) Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am – 4:00pm. Resumes must be accompanied by a cover letter, as well as a completed and signed City of Normandy Park Employment Application to be considered.

Please mail or deliver application packets in a sealed envelope to:

Human Resources

City of Normandy Park

801 174th Street

Normandy Park, WA 98166

