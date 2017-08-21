Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Free classical chamber music at Des Moines United Methodist Church Sat.

Free classical chamber music at Des Moines United Methodist Church Sat.

Des Moines United Methodist Church has an evening of classical chamber music this Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 7 p.m.:

Julia Adams Viola/Violin & Steven Luksan, piano/Composer, will present pieces by Romantic composers.

Free admission, $10 donation encouraged to support Weekend Food Program for kids.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

