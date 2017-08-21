Free classical chamber music at Des Moines United Methodist Church Sat.
Des Moines United Methodist Church has an evening of classical chamber music this Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 7 p.m.:
Julia Adams Viola/Violin & Steven Luksan, piano/Composer, will present pieces by Romantic composers.
Free admission, $10 donation encouraged to support Weekend Food Program for kids.
Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.
More info at desmoinesumc.org
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]