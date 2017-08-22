2nd annual Lemonade Stand Fundraiser Thursday will support Food Bank

Natalie & Lilah Nutting are hosting their 2nd Annual Lemonade Stand Fundraiser this Thursday, Aug. 24, and this year they are raising funds for the Des Moines Area Food Bank.

The stand will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. at 20819 4th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

Last year the Nutting Girls raised over $6,000 for the Des Moines Police Foundation for their Annual Shop with a Cop Event. They raised enough for 2016 AND 2017’s Shop with a Cop, so this year they wanted to raise funds for another local charity.

The Des Moines Area Food Bank provides emergency food service to those in need in the cities of Des Moines, most of SeaTac, and the South Hill of Kent, Washington. No one is turned away!

Every month the Des Moines Area Food Bank receives more than 1,000 visits and responds by handing out over 110,000 pounds of food. Families can visit once a month for as long as they need assistance and they receive a mix of canned, fresh, and frozen food. Families typically receive enough food to last 10‐12 days. The Des Moines Area Food Bank depends on the generosity of volunteers and donors to meet their mission.

Both girls attend North Hill Elementary School in Des Moines. Natalie is 10 and will be entering the 5th grade and Lilah is 9 and will be entering the 4th grade.

Their father, Jeremy Nutting, serves on the Des Moines City Council and their mother, Yvonne Nutting, serves on the Des Moines Legacy Foundation Board, the Des Moines Police Foundation Board, the Des Moines Waterfront Farmer’s Market Board, and she’s also the North Hill Elementary School PTSA President.

Please come out and support the girls in their efforts to raise $2,000!

Or bring a donation of:

canned meat

soup

baby food

EasyMac

individual apple sauce or fruit cups ‐oatmeal packets

small 100% fruit juices ‐toilet paper

diapers

soap

laundry detergent

paper grocery bags are also a constant need

If you are unable to attend, your donation can be made at www.myfoodbank.org.

