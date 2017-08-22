Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Browse > Home Headlines / Shorewood Christian School offers 5% discount to new Middle School Families

Shorewood Christian School offers 5% discount to new Middle School Families

Shorewood Christian School recently announced a 5% discount in tuition for families that are new to the school with 6th, 7th, or 8th graders. The move is to introduce families to the benefits specifically of the middle school.

“We are constantly improving our middle school program,” said David N. Glass, Principal of Shorewood Christian. “We have revamped our Math/Science program school wide, added STEM classes, and provide an iPad for each of our middle school students to use for research and class work, then keep at the end of the year.”

The school offers small class sizes for greater individual attention, creative learning strategies, community service opportunities and a trip to Mexico as part of a missions trip for the 8th grade. In addition to core classes, the school offers Arts classes like Concert Band, Drama, Photography, and Art, as well as various sports, dance, Robotics, and other STEM opportunities to appeal to the many different talents and interests of Shorewood Christian students.

Shorewood Christian School offers daily tours, which can be scheduled by calling JoAnn at (206) 933-1056.

Shorewood Christian School is a Pre-School through 8th grade private school established in 1979, and is a ministry of Roots Church. With about 130 students, it seeks to bring innovation and creativity to the learning process, while reaching out to be a good community citizen as well. The school is at 10300 28th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146.

My family has loved and cherished this special school. Shorewood Christian has been our ‘family’ for years now. From Pre-K on to 4th grade thus far, we have enjoyed the journey. The staff and teachers have each brought their own uniqueness that has inspired, taught, and guided our kiddos forward in their learning experience in a Godly way. We could never say thank you enough for the foundation in God and Education! SCS Rocks! – Addi Gibson, Shorewood Christian parent of two students

