‘Big Beer Pong Battle’ will add fun new element to Blues & Brews Fest Saturday

If you like blues or brews – or have ever been to a frat party – at sometime in your life you may have also run across a fun little party game called ‘Beer Pong,’ where people toss ping pong balls into cups full of beer.

Well, the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park – our own fraternity of helpful, service-minded partiers – are expanding on this party game, and have super-sized it for this Saturday’s Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival!

Here’s how the ‘Big Beer Pong Battle at the Beach’ will work (click image to see larger version):

And here are some video and photos shot at a top secret testing facility Tuesday night, Aug. 22:

