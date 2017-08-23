Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Cascade Flag Football Association Registration Open now through Sept. 1

Sponsored Post

Cascade Flag Football Association Registration Open now through Sept. 1

No Comments Print This Post

The Cascade Flag Football Association is Seattle’s official home for co-ed American Flag Football, welcoming LGBT and straight ally athletes of all skill levels, age groups, genders, and backgrounds.

They like to call it “Football for Everyone”!

This 18+ group brings together all sorts of players who share camaraderie and a love of FOOTBALL.

Members enjoy:

Exciting Inclusive Football Season

Team Jerseys

Equipment & Facilities Provided

Post-Practice and Game Events

Welcoming Environment for Players of All Levels

A Community for LGBT and Ally Athletes.

Opportunities to Compete in other local Leagues and National Tournaments

Here are some details of the fall season 2017

Register

Cascade Flag Football Association 2017 Fall Season

Flag Football · Any All

Accepting Free Agents Only

Fall 2017 Season Starts Sept. 3 ’17; ends Nov. 12 ’17

Registration Dates: July 29 ’17 – Sept. 1 ’17

REGULAR Location: Tukwila Community Center Playfield

Minimum age: 18 years old as of: Sept. 9 ’17

Free Agent Fees: REGULAR $75.00

Join Cascade Flag Football Association’s (CFFA) 2017 Fall Regular Season. Beginners are welcome! Games will be played on Sundays, starting September 17 through November 12. There is scheduled bye week on October 8. All players register as free agents; teams will then be formed by blind draft prior to the start of the season. Free agents must complete: Skills self-evaluation to assist captains in forming balanced teams. All skill levels are welcome. Knowing your skill level helps captains to build balanced teams and provides everyone with the best chance to learn and have fun. Give your best estimate if you’re unsure of your skill level.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



