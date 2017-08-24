Des Moines United Methodist Church holding ‘Blessing of the Pets’ this Sunday
Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding its annual ‘Blessing of the Pets’ at its 9:30 a.m. Service this Sunday, Aug. 27.
Owners with pets are asked to sit in front rows – left side for dogs, right side for cats and other pets.
Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.
More info at desmoinesumc.org
