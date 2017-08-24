Browse > Home / Animals, Blogvertorial, Headlines, Life / Des Moines United Methodist Church holding ‘Blessing of the Pets’ this Sunday
Sponsored Post

Des Moines United Methodist Church holding ‘Blessing of the Pets’ this Sunday


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding its annual ‘Blessing of the Pets’ at its 9:30 a.m. Service this Sunday, Aug. 27.

Owners with pets are asked to sit in front rows – left side for dogs, right side for cats and other pets.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 4:41 pm 
Filed under Animals, Blogvertorial, Headlines, Life · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!