Des Moines United Methodist Church holding ‘Blessing of the Pets’ this Sunday

Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding its annual ‘Blessing of the Pets’ at its 9:30 a.m. Service this Sunday, Aug. 27.

Owners with pets are asked to sit in front rows – left side for dogs, right side for cats and other pets.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

