‘Pip! Pip! Cheerio!’ Let’s all go to the English Fête on Saturday, Sept. 9!

Fête rhymes with PLATE and you will HATE to miss the 4th annual English Fête on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Renton.

Festive village fêtes are fairs, a summer tradition in the UK, complete with their own style of carnival games like Splat the Rat, Smash the Crockery, Wet Sponge Throwing, Coconut Shy, and more. Other staples of these annual events include live music, cake stalls, car shows, raffles and of course beer, tea and lots of traditional English foods. You will find all this plus an abundant silent auction, grand prize raffle featuring a Victoria Clipper Trip, and a Seahawks package with a collectors football signed by legendary Seahawk Steve Largent at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in historic old Renton on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.! Along with all the above elements they have two unique acts performing – ‘Sound and Fury Morris Dancers’ and ‘Celt Check’ playing lively traditional old english songs.

New this year are even more activities to delight the kids including a spinning wheel and wool carding demonstration with hands-on opportunities, and ice cream sales. Adults can enjoy a Beer Garden attached to the charming pub and/or all ages Rubber Chicken Chucking competition.

This festive event draws a variety of British motor enthusiast who compete in the Boutique Car Show vying for the people’s choice and other honors. Past winners have included a Morris Minor, M.G, Jaguar and more. If you would like to bring your auto be sure to register by sending an email here.

Drawing on their Anglican roots, St. Luke’s 4th annual English Fête will offer sales of traditional English foods such as Bangers & Mash, Shepherd’s Pie and Ploughman’s Lunch, along with Sausage rolls, Scotch Eggs, and meat and veggie pies.

High Tea offers a select few the opportunity to enjoy finger sandwiches, sweets and tea, served in St. Luke’s brimming vegetable and flower garden, whose bounty is used to feed the needy in Renton. Reserve early to snag one of the few seats available for the two seatings. For more information or to reserve please contact [email protected]

All proceeds from this event benefit the operation of St. Luke’s and, supporting their work feeding the hungry, helping the homeless and partnering with Communities in Schools in Renton to meet the needs of local youth. Proceeds also support St. Luke’s Community Garden feeding Renton’s needy, and warm-up breakfasts on various weekday mornings.

Admission is free and open to all (please contact [email protected] for special accommodations or information).

More information is available here: https://stlukesrenton.org/calendar/fete-4/

Pip! Pip! Cheerio! let’s all go to the Fête!

Here are some videos and photos from past fêtes:

St.Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 99 Wells Ave South in historic downtown Renton (map below); phone: (425) 255-3323:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



